YMCA’s Camp Miller Announces They Will Be Open for Summer Season

Camp Miller, With Permission from Governor Tim Walz, Will Be Allowed to Host Family Camps Only

STURGEON LAKE, Minn. – The YMCA’s Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, is celebrating its 122nd summer season this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Leadership learned earlier this week from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, they will be allowed to open this summer for family camps only, with restrictions in place to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

“We want to keep in the spirit of what Governor Walz is requesting. We will limit camps to ten people or less,” said Sara Eder, Camp Miller Executive Director.

Resident and overnight camps will not be allowed this season, but the staff are still thrilled to be able to open in some capacity amid hundreds of other cancellations this summer.

“We’re also going to have health checks for staff members and campers,” said Eder.

Some activities won’t be allowed, such as the high ropes course, climbing balls, and other activities that require frequent cleaning of equipment.

The staff will stick to activities including hard surfaces that are easy to clean, archery, mountain biking, kayaking, and canoeing.

“We want people to be outside and have fun together,” said Eder. “We’re thankful that our 122nd summer season is still going to happen.”

Camp Miller has made it through WWI, the 1918 pandemic, and the Great Depression.

The first summer camp will begin on July 1.

