Gov. Walz Allows Places of Worship to Open Doors to Limited Capacity May 27th

The Governor and the Catholic Archdiocese came to a deal to gather more than 10 worshipers together at a time.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Catholic Archdiocese of Minnesota came to a deal Saturday to allow places of worship in the state to open May 27th to groups larger than 10 people.

This announcement comes on the day when the state is reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.

The Governor’s order states that places of worship, funeral homes, and other venues which hold weddings, funerals and other religious services may do so at no more than 25% capacity, and 250 people max.

Gov Walz. stressed that if social distance isn’t maintained in these settings, the virus gets a boost.

“I want to be clear–this is a floor, not a ceiling,” he said in a press conference Saturday. “The expectations are that the more-and every time we make a move, we understand that there’s an inherent risk of spreading COVID-19. Public Health requirements throughout the time have required us collaborate together.”

“That we are our brother’s keeper in this case,” said the Governor.

After the announcement, faith leaders at Mission Creek Church in Fond Du Lac met to discuss how they will open the doors to worshipers again.

From how they will keep occupancy at 25% to disinfecting strategies, it’s no small task. But one, they said, that is of utmost importance to get more than 10 of their believers together again.

“We were disappointed to be honest about the ability not to get together,” Pastor Robert Skutevik said. “People going through cancer, divorce, mental health issues and I think the best way for us to minister them is when we can meet together.”

While working out the details, enthusiasm at the prospect was in the air, he said. “Yeah, we definitely think it’s now time for us to meet.”

“But we know it’s fluid, so if something were to go bad or go sideways, we’re going to of course adjust accordingly,” said the Pastor.

Skutevik said he recognizes that some of his congregants may be hesitant to come back at first. Meanwhile, in the order Gov. Walz strongly advises those at higher risk to continue staying at home.

Mission Creek church is looking at the first week of June to resume services, Pastor Skutevik said. After that happens, they will continue to stream their services online for those who still have to worship at home.