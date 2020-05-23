Minnesota National Guard Conducting Free COVID-19 Testing in Duluth

The National Guard will be testing at the armory on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as their supplies last.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota National Guard conducted free-of-charge COVID-19 testing for the community on Memorial Day weekend.

The National Guard Armory in Duluth has 1,100 tests to conduct over the weekend.

Community members who want a test pull up and are greeted by soldiers and airmen and asked if they are having symptoms.

Those who are symptomatic are tested in their cars and people with no symptoms line up and get tested in the armory.

Tests are then sent to the Mayo Clinic.

“The first car arrived at 7:20 am we opened at 10 I think it’s a good turnout but we are pleased that people are taking advantage of this service getting peace of mind and getting the testing that they might not have had access to before this,” said Audra Flanagan, the public affairs officer of the Minnesota National Guard.

