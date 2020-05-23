Proctor’s Solberg, Parendo Named Section 7AA Girls Basketball Coaches of the Year

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor girls basketball’s Matt Solberg was named section 7AA coach of the year while Derek Parendo was named section 7AA assistant coach of the year by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

The duo led the Rails to a 23-4 record and a perfect 9-0 section record during the regular season as they went on to win a share of the Lake Superior Conference title.

The two also coach together on the Proctor football team, with Parendo as the head coach and Solberg as one of his assistants.