Saints Athletics Director Franco Bari Hopeful Fall Sports Will Resume

The College of St. Scholastica announced that campus would reopen for the fall semester, and the Saints hope they'll be able to get back to practicing and playing.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, the College of St. Scholastica announced that its Duluth campus would be reopening for the fall semester. And that’s giving athletes and sports fans a little bit of home for fall sports for the Saints.

Spring sports were canceled in the middle of March when the UMAC canceled the remainder of the seasons and upcoming championships. The St. Scholastica campus has also been closed since the middle of March, so it’s been a while since student athletes were last on campus, and the athletic staff is ready to get them back.

“We miss them. The seasons were cut short, the semester was cut short, it’s very quiet right now on campus and we’re really excited to have our students back,” St. Scholastica Director of Athletics Franco Bari said.

Bari and the rest of the athletics department is working on multiple plans for the possible return of Saints sports. He said they’re looking at playing without fans, practicing in small groups and other options, which will all depend on what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz allows and what local health officials recommend.

“What we’re looking at is really what the NCAA is recommending and whether or not they’ll have championships. If they don’t have championships and we are still able to compete then perhaps we can still put together our own schedules. We’re planning for all scenarios. Do we create a training environment where we have one coach and nine student athletes physical distancing and working on various techniques or strength and conditioning. We just really want to make sure that our staff and student athletes are safe,” Bari added.