Warm Weather Brings Many to Jay Cooke State Park

After more than two months of social distancing, many are getting outside with family units and in small groups to see the natural beauty of Jay Cooke.

DULUTH, Minn. – All the nice weather has made Jay Cook State Park a busy place this week with people eager to get outside.

The park has taken some precautions such as only one family unit on the famous swinging bridge at a time.

When we drove in we weren’t expecting to see so many cars in the parking lot so we just parked a little further up and tried to take a quieter trail out but I guess people all have the same idea they want to go places where they feel safe,” said Matt Foman, who was visiting from the Twin Cities.

Currently, only day visitors are allowed but camping is expected to start up again on June 1.