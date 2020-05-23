Zup’s Grocery Store Open Again in Cook after 2018 Fire

Without Zup's, Cook residents were forced to drive more than 25 miles to either Virginia or Tower to get their groceries.

COOK, Minn. – After a year and a half, Cook, Minnesota finally has a grocery store back in town.

In November 2018, a fire destroyed Zup’s Food Market in Cook which had been a staple of the town for 20 years.

Now the store is completely updated and open for business.

“Thank you for their patience we really appreciate for the last year and a half we’ve been out and they’re coming back to support us I couldn’t be happier,” said Matt Zupancich, the owner at Zup’s Cook.

Zup’s has 5 other locations across the Iron Range and in Silver Bay.

Zupancich says the community came together to help them get up and running again and that it’s great to be back.

“We’re proud of what we have here we’re happy to see them they’re happy to see my coworkers and other people from town they might have not seen during this time,” said Zupancich.\

Many customers were left without a resource they depended on for years after the fire.

“It was so difficult because this was the place we enjoyed coming shopping every time we came up this is where we would stop on our way to our cabin and that completely changed everything and how we came to our cabin,” said Tina Emison and her wife Phil.

Zupancich says the store will do whatever they can to help their customers, and the customers seem to agree.

“I love coming here they’re so friendly here everybody brings out your groceries to your car it’s such a great experience that you can have up here that you don’t get at home,” said Emison.

Zup’s Food Market in Cook is now open for in-store shopping, delivery, and curbside.