Man Arrested after Father Found Dead, Mother Injured from Apparent Stab Wounds

TOWN OF HAYWARD, Wis. — A Colorado man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in the town of Hayward after authorities discovered his father dead from an apparent stab wound, and his mother severely injured with lacerations.

According to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities went to the home on Hinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about a domestic incident shortly before 1 p.m..

When law enforcement arrived, they found 72-year-old Thomas L. Farnsworth dead from what appeared to be a fatal stab wound.

The second victim, 65-year-old Juli A. Farnsworth, was found with serious lacerations and facial injuries. She was airlifted to a hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Both Thomas and Juli Farnsworth are from St. Paul.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Rocky Ford, Colorado, was arrested and brought to the Sawyer County Jail. He is reportedly the son of the two victims, according to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is facing charges of first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide, and substantial battery.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Sawyer County Coroner’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, and Wisconsin State Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.