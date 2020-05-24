WFCA All-Star Game Suspended

Superior's Luke Persons and Jarrett Gronski, Northwestern's Brsyon Mazur and Drew Pearson and Northwoods/Solon Springs' Jeffrey Meling were all selected to play.

WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced that they have suspended the all-star games that were scheduled to take place this summer.

The games were scheduled to take place on July 18 at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater, but both campuses have been closed due to COVID-19. All players will still receive their all-star game jerseys.