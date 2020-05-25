1 Arrested For Arson After 2 Structures Go Up In Flames

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 53-year-old Duluth man is in jail and accused of arson after two structures went up in flames Monday in Grand Lake Township.

The fires broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Beckman Road.

A travel trailer and mobile home were destroyed.

No one was inside either structures and nobody was injured.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says witness statements, physical evidence at the scene and an arson detection K9 led them to the suspect coming out of a nearby wooded area.

The suspect is being held on preliminary charges of first degree arson.

His name will be released when formally charged.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.