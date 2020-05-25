745 New Cases, 12 New Deaths Reported in Minnesota Monday Tied to COVID-19

Of the 12 New Deaths, 10 Were Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 745 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Monday, bringing the total number of positive cases the state has seen so far to 21,315 and the death toll to 881.

Of the 12 deaths, 10 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Residents of long-term care facilities now account for approximately 12 percent of Minnesota’s positive COVID-19 cases, but around 81 percent of deaths.

There are currently 605 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 248 of them in the ICU.

Approximately 12.5 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization.

MDH has begun publicizing more COVID-19 data about health care workers. According to the latest report, 2,373 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus with 1,286 of them likely exposed on the job.

Approximately 69.5 percent of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 have now recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in the Northland viewing area.

Carlton: 73

Cook: 0

Itasca: 53 – 7 deaths

Koochiching: 6

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 111 – 13 deaths

Eighty-four of Minnesota’s 87 counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Cook, Lake of the Woods and Stevens are the only counties that have yet to report a confirmed case, although health officials say the virus is likely circulating in every Minnesota community, whether a county has a confirmed case or not.

