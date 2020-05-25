Gary New Duluth Veterans Memorial Ceremony Adapts During COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The Gary New Duluth community prides itself on being extremely supportive of the men and women of our military.

However, this year’s Memorial Day ceremony had to be conducted virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the virus, residents were unable to host their annual ceremony at the Gary New Duluth Veterans Memorial, as they have for years.

Instead, local leaders and community members conducted the full ceremony ahead of time and taped.

The video can be seen by clicking here.

Guest speakers include Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Congressman Pete Stauber and John Marshall, U.S. Army, Captain of Duluth Honor Guard – Desert Storm Veteran.

Father John Petrich provides the invocation and blessing.

David Blazevic reads the names of the following and Judd Johnston plays Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

The US Army Reserve Honor Guard does the flag ceremony.

Attorney Mark Rubin ties the ceremony together as the MC of the event.