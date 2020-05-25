Hoops Brewing Pursuing Outdoor Drinking Area

Hoops Brewing is planning an outdoor area behind the business with a full view of the Minnesota Slip and the William A. Irvin for people to have a beer and safely socialize.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hoops Brewing in Canal Park is planning a brand new outdoor area in its back parking lot.

Starting June 1, Governor Wawlz is turning back the dial for bars and restaurants by allowing those establishments to serve up to 50 people at a time outdoors only.

“Doing this outdoors I think with the proper safety precautions I think it can work,” said Dave Hoops, the owner of Hoops Brewing.

Hoops Brewing is planning an outdoor area behind the business with a full view of the Minnesota Slip and the William A. Irvin for people to have a beer and safely socialize.

Head brewer, Dave Hoops, is still waiting for city and landlord approval, but the idea is to take up 6-8 parking spaces to give people plenty of room to social distance.

Hoops wants people to be able to enjoy his hand-crafted beer, but without compromising anyone’s health.

“This is real and I don’t really believe in taking a lot of unnecessary risks with people’s lives. We’re going to be careful, we’ll have masks and gloves. I’m a typical Minnesota I follow the rules what they’re given and go from there,” said Hoops.

The brewery gave away $15,000 of beer to the first responders over the past couple months that would have otherwise been sitting there and could possibly go stale.

That has also made room for newly brewed beer which is ready to be sold again outside.

“Now we’ve got a bunch of fresh beer we’ve got 28 different beers on tap I think a lot of lagers because they age a long time so we’re ready we’re not making an announcement we are opening next Monday by any stretch of the imagination but I reckon announcements are coming we’re working on it,” said Hoops.

One of the new beers Hoops has out is called “Driveway Beer”.

It’s a pale ale brew with grapefruit zest that Dave Hoops says he has been enjoying with his wife while social distancing in their driveway together.