IST CrossFit Holds Virtual Murph Challenge to Honor Fallen Military Members

DULUTH, Minn. – As a way to honor military members who have fallen while serving our country, gyms across the country, including in Duluth, participate in the Murph Challenge.

The Murph was created in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, a U.S. Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. He originally created the workout and called it Body Amour, but it was changed to the Murph to honor him and others on Memorial Day ever year.

Participants start with a mile run, go into 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and finish with another mile run. People can also add an extra challenge by doing the workout while wearing a 20 pound weighted vest.

Impact Sports Training (IST) in Duluth has participated for the past four years and still decided to have it this year, but held it through Zoom.

“For safety right, we didn’t want to go with a huge number of people because we would have had a large number and just to keep people spaced out. And we knew that we had a nice following of folks who would do something online and follow it this way, whether it’s now or later,” IST strength and conditioning coach Brendan Willis said.

IST said the past few years, they’ve had almost 70 people come in to do the workout and even though it’s tough, they enjoy getting the chance to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“A lot of people look forward to it and to honor Lt. Michael Murphy and to also honor the men and women who have died for the country, I think people enjoy doing that and enjoy doing a really tough workout for that cause. A lot of people wanted to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the country, and Michael Murphy,” Willis added.

IST recorded the Murph Challenge and posted it to their Youtube page so people can still participate in it. They said that they’re already looking forward to doing it back in the gym next year.