No Decision Made Yet On Status of 2020 Bentleyville Tour of Lights

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not a yes or a no for the 17th annual Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Park this winter amid coronavirus concerns.

Owner Nathan Bentley says it’s simply too early to know if or how the popular attraction will go on. So right now, year-long preparations continue.

New fire pits are being constructed, and a new used semi recently arrived to replace an old one for storage.

Bentley says he expects to make a decision on this year’s plans by around the end of August.

“I can honestly go either way. I hope that the event continues, but that can only continue this year if it’s in the best interest of the public. We don’t want to be a cause of anything, we don’t want to be amplifying anything that shouldn’t be happening, so we’re just going to play it out,” Bentley explained.

If the green light is given, Bentley says he’ll work with city and health officials before opening, while also touching base with other venues that might be open this fall.

“Possibly like the renaissance … or any other large events. What did they do, and what didn’t they do, so we’re the last event of the season, so we have lots and lots of time to mirror what other organizations may or may not have done,” Bentley explained.

Set up for Bentleyville is tentatively scheduled for the end of September, with an opening date of Nov. 21.

This will be the 17th season of Bentleyville and 12th season at Bayfront Park.

It has never been canceled other than a few days because of bad weather.