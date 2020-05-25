Retired Duluth Teacher Plays ‘Taps’ For Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Memorial Day was celebrated in a musical way for a neighborhood in Duluth Monday.

Larry Danielson, 72, a retired Duluth public schools teacher, played “Taps” as his neighbors gathered in the street and sidewalks — social distancing — while honoring the military members who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Larry’s father, Raymond, was on the USS Honolulu that was the first ship damaged by a Japanese torpedo bomber in the battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines.