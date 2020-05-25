UMD Men’s Basketball Continues Virtual Summer Skills Camps

There are five different camps available for any players grades K-12. Those videos will be available starting June 1.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a successful virtual skills camp last month, the UMD men’s basketball team decided to make all of their June camps virtual as well.

Over 250 players participated in the first two camps, so the Bulldogs added three more series, ranging from ball handling to practicing with a hoop and more.

The UMD coaching staff hopes these virtual camps will let players improve their skills while still getting a camp experience that they would normally get in the summer.

“A lot of times you go to basketball camps or any type of sport camp in the summer so being able to offer them that type of opportunity where ‘hey I know that I’m going to do my basketball videos this week or throughout the month of June.’ We’re still trying to give them that sense of normalcy, the stuff that they look forward to every summer,” UMD assistant coach Casey Bruggeman said.

To learn more or to register, visit their website.