Veterans Honored at Bong Center

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Veterans in Superior got together at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center to pay their respects for the soldiers who never made it home.

The annual event took place earlier this afternoon. Veterans presented the American flag in front of the building with a 21 gun salute. Veterans say they’re glad to be representing those who can’t be here today.

“Memorial day is about veterans that never came home. And it’s just an honor for us to represent that and keep that in the memory of all of the people through history,” said Troy Magnuson, US Navy Veteran.

During the ceremony everyone was wearing masks and tried to keep with proper health guidelines as much as possible.