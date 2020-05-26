2020 Bayfront Blues Festival Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The Annual Bayfront Blues Festival has been canceled for 2020.

According to event organizers, the festival has been postponed until August 13-15, 20201 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the blues fest website, all tickets and VIP cash refund requests are currently suspended until June 1, 2021.

At that time ticket holders will have until July 31, 2021 to decide if you would like to use their tickets, exchange their tickets for the 2022 event, or request a refund check.

Any refund requests received by May 23, 2020 will be honored and checks will be mailed on June 15.

All ticket sales have been suspended and will not resume until September for the rescheduled date.

“We cannot thank all of you enough for being a part of our blues family for over thirty years. Simply put, we could not do it without you. We are extremely grateful for your continued loyalty and overwhelmingly appreciate your understanding,” festival officials wrote on their website.

Event organizers say there will be a price increase for the 2021 festival going forward, however, all ticket packages and VIP passes previously purchased will be honored with no price increase.

For more information about the festival, you can visit https://www.bayfrontblues.com/.