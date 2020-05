60-Percent Chance Tribute Fest Will Be Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The 12th annual Tribute Fest at Bayfront Park is waiting to see what DECC officials decide for its music weekend at the end of August.

There’s a 60-percent chance the event will be canceled, according to Lou Campbell, the director of the fest.

The goal of Tribute Fest is to raise thousands of dollars for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.

A decision on this year’s fest could come sometime next week.