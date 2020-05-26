Angler Management Charter Preparing to Take People Out on Lake Superior

Angler Management will start taking customers out for trips starting on June 1.

DULUTH, Minn. – Charter fishing in Minnesota is now allowed to operate under Governor Tim Walz “Stay Safe MN” order but under different guidelines.

“We’re just ready to open up a little bit and get people outdoors again and enjoy our summer,” charter captain of Angler Management Charter Alex Cuzzo said.

When Cuzzo found out he could reopen, he was excited to finally get customers out on Lake Superior.

“It’s definitely been slow. A lot of us would be out fishing by now normally but with the downtime I’ve taken advantage to do some maintenance, giving the boat a face lift and hoping to be in the water by first weekend of June,” Cuzzo said.

Currently, charter boats can take out the captain and two clients at a time, and Cuzzo is making sure his boat is safe to be on.

“We’re going to be cleaning the boat in between trips. I’m stocked up on hand sanitizer, I have face masks for anyone that asks for them. If somebody’s worried about it they can bring their own facemask too. If people are worried about coming on the boat for whatever reason, I’ll be willing wear a facemask,” Cuzzo added.

On Cuzzo’s boat, customers can travel from two to five miles away from shore to try to catch lake trout, salmon and walleye.

“Obviously catching fish is always our number one priority but people can definitely enjoy the view of Duluth being out there,” Cuzzo said.

Cuzzo supplies customers with all the fishing equipment they need and tries to teach them some new techniques.

“I think a lot of people go fishing with me because they don’t have the equipment to get out there themselves. I think some people that do go fishing with me want to learn how to go fishing with their own equipment and they’ll definitely learn how to catch more fish going with me,” Cuzzo added.

Angler Management will start taking customers out for trips starting on June 1. To learn more, visit their website.