City Council Set To Discuss Proposal To Approve Funding For Lakewalk Reconstruction Project

If approved, the Lakewalk Reconstruction Project could reconvene within the next several weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council is expected vote on a proposal to approve two contracts amounting to $10 million to continue the Lakewalk Reconstruction project.

The contracts will cover the cost to reconstruct more 2,000 feet of the Canal Park Lakewalk and the area’s shoreline, including adding wider trails and replacing stone along the shoreline.

Nearly $8 million of the contract is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA and the state.

But the City of Duluth would be on the hook to pay the remaining $2 million for this portion of the project.

Although Duluth is already facing a financial deficit of nearly $40 million.

City officials say it is still a necessity to move forward with the reconstruction project.

“Canal Park Lakewalk is the primary engine of a 6 million visitor per year tourism economy that employs thousands of our citizens. Our community really needs that engine,” said City of Duluth’s Director of Parks and Libraries Jim Filby Williams.

