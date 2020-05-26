Drive-In Movies Coming to DECC Parking Lot

DULUTH, Minn.– Coronavirus has been affecting many summer events in Duluth and the Greater Downtown Council has decided to put a twist on one of their summer traditions.

Instead of movies in the park, they will be showing movies in the parking lot of the DECC. Movies will play every Friday night from July 17th to late August. Admission will be $10 per car and concessions will also be sold.

The council says it will be a great way to enjoy summer nights and re-live the experience of a drive-in movie.

“To kind of take people back in time a little bit. It’ll bring a little slice of nostalgia for some folks,” said Kristi Stokes, President of the Greater Downtown Council. “And for those who haven’t had the chance to experience a drive in movie it’ll be a whole new experience.”

The Greater Downtown Council also announced that Duluth’s Sidewalk Days Festival has also been postponed until July 2021.