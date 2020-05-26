Duluth-Superior Pride Cancels In-Person Annual Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time in its 33-year history, the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival will not happen in person this year at the end of the summer.

The four-day event over Labor Day weekend brings in thousands of people to the Twin Ports from throughout the region and even Canada to celebrate the LGBTQ-plus community.

The pride committee is hoping to have some type of celebration virtually this year. Those plans will be announced on DS Pride’s Facebook page.

The decision to cancel comes after the pride festival in the Twin Cities also chose to pull back all in-person festivities this summer.