Everything for Sale from London Road Wendy’s

Former Wendy's location will soon become a Burger King

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians have a chance to buy everything left in the old Wendy’s location on London Road before it becomes Duluth’s newest Burger King.

Chairs, light fixtures, fryers, the giant Wendy’s sign, and more are all available for sale.

People have reportedly had a lot of interest in the frosty machines. Two of them are available for $400 each.

The seller says this is a great opportunity to buy unique restaurant gear for a huge discount.

“Just knowing that you might be able to walk in here and grab something that has the Wendy’s name on it, if you’re a collector of Wendy’s or restaurant memorabilia, it’s nice to have something like that,” said seller Lou Campbell.

The sale is Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Wendy’s on London Road.

Because of the pandemic, only a certain number of people will be allowed in the restaurant at a time. Face masks are required.