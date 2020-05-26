Four Minneapolis Police Officers Fired Following Death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – According to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the four responding officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired.

Frey announced the update on Twitter Tuesday afternoon saying that “This is the right call.”

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

A handcuffed unarmed black man, identified as George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis was seen on a bystander’s video pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.

Floyd’s death is under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities.

It drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life, saying he could not breathe.