Greater Downtown Council ‘Movies in the Park’ Moves to Drive-in Style for 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council announced Tuesday that “Movies in the Park” will have a new drive-in style look this summer.

According to a recent press release, the popular summer event is scheduled to kick off on July 17 and will now be held in the DECC parking lot.

“Cars will be spaced to allow for social distancing, attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles and concession orders can be delivered car-side,” said Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes.

Movies will be shown every Friday night from July 17 to August 28.

“This is a great way to continue a fun family event,” said Stokes. “For some, a drive-in movie will be a new experience. But for others who grew up with outdoor theaters, it will be a slice of nostalgia.”

Here is a look at this season’s movie line-up:

July 17th Dolittle

July 24th A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

July 31st Jumanji: The Next Level

August 7th Harriet

August 14th A Dog’s Journey

August 21st Peanut Butter Falcon

August 28th Abominable

The Greater Downtown Council also announced that this year’s Duluth’s Sidewalk Days Festival originally scheduled for July 8-10 is postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about ‘Movies in the Park’, you can visit https://downtownduluth.com/events/movies-in-the-park.php.