Man Dies After Being Detained by Minneapolis Police, FBI Investigating

(Warning: Disturbing Video. The FBI has joined in the investigation after a man died after being detained by Minneapolis police officers. Video credit Darnella Frazier via Storyful)

A man died Monday night after pleading with Minneapolis police officers that he could not breathe while he was being detained. The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Once on scene, they found a man believed to be in his 40s who appeared to be “under the influence” sitting in his car, according to police. Officers ordered him to get out of the car and when he did, police said he started to resist the responding officers.

Police said officers were able to get the man into handcuffs and noted the man “appeared to be suffering medical distress.”