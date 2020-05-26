St. Louis County Delays Refugee Vote as Pres. Trump’s Executive Order Stalled in Federal Court

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — On Tuesday night in a vote that came down 4-3, the St. Louis County board decided to send the issue of whether or not refugees should be allowed to resettle in the area back to the county administration, since there is no longer an upcoming deadline on it.

In January, the county board room was packed with people for and against President Trump’s executive order that required state and county governments around the country to provide written consent to allow the resettlement of refugees in their areas.

The constitutionality of the executive order is being challenged in federal court, with a temporary injunction stopping the order from moving forward.

This means that the St. Louis County Board no longer has an upcoming deadline for their decision.

The county says more than 90 people shared public comments with the board on Tuesday that was held virtually in Virginia.

According to St. Louis County, only one refugee has resettled in the area since 2011.