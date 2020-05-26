Summer Events Postponed in the Northland

One after the other. While large events like the Minnesota state fair have been canceled due to COVID-19, others right here in the Northland are also being hit by the virus.

TWIN PORTS – One after the other. While large events like the Minnesota state fair have been canceled due to COVID-19, others right here in the Northland are also being hit by the virus.

The midwest’s largest outdoor blues festival at Bayfront Park that normally features international, national and regional music acts, will be silent for the first time in its 31-year history.

“The decision to cancel the Bayfront Blues Festival was not an easy decision to come to but there was just so many different factors to take into consideration,” said Cyndee Parsons, Director of Media Relations for the Bayfront Blues Festival.

The festival’s spokesperson says artists and vendors were simply not sure if they could commit to the 3-day event with so much uncertainty with the virus.

Due to the damage already done, leaders from the festival say there could be a price increase on tickets and VIP packages of at least 50% next year.

“My heart goes out to all the artists and the small business owners and the promoters and there’s a big ripple effect of people that this will affect financially and so that’s is very very difficult,” said Parsons.

Meanwhile, the 19th annual Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival at Barker’s Island in Superior, the city’s largest event of the year, is also out for 2020.

“Definitely a disappointment, but it was done out of an abundance of caution,” said Jordan Milan, Communications Chair for the Dragon Boat Festival. “Each dragon boat contains 20 people and very close proximity of each other and just given the unknown of where we will be in late August.”

And the 40th annual Tall Timber Days Festival in Grand Rapids is another major Northland event that won’t be back until next August.

“Well, I’m very disappointed that we had to do it but I think we have to go along with the rest of the United States and the world and of course Minnesota for sure,” said Lee Jess, Founder of Tall Timber Days.

All long-standing community-supported events will make a comeback in 2021.