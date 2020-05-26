Touchless Sensors Added to Lake Superior Railroad Museum

DULUTH, Minn.– Minnesota museums are still closed under Governor Walz’s current restrictions. While they are shut down, places like the Lake Superior Railroad Museum are making adjustments to be ready to open.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum has been closed since mid-March. Staff members are using this down time to add a new feature to keep everyone safe whenever they are allowed to open up again.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum is replacing the buttons on all 30 exhibits and displays and turning them into a touchless proximity switch instead.

The challenge was to find sensors that wouldn’t just go off as someone walks by. They are set at a 2-4 inch range, making it easier to see the videos and displays at the museum.

This replaces the need to routinely sanitize those buttons which will allow more time for staff to keep other areas clean. It will also provide a safer environment for visitors.

“Being able to transmit that to the guest visitor, so that they’re comfortable about coming into this environment and knowing they’re going to be safe, that’s our responsibility,” said Ken Buehler, Executive Director Of The Lake Superior Railroad Museum. “When we’re able to do that and people are going to come back, it’s going to be great.”

Another goal for the sensors at the interactive exhibits is to help kids and families learn together.

“It takes that button and moves it now to the swipe of the hand. I think the kids will enjoy that.” said Buehler. “That means they’ll interact more and when they do they’ll learn more.”