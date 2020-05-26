Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, May 26
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 21,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 18 new deaths bringing the death total to 899 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 209,898 tests have been completed to date.
There are 15,523 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 2,709 patients have required hospitalization and 570 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 570 patients, 258 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 73
Cook: 0
Itasca: 53 – 7 deaths
Koochiching: 6
Lake: 1
St. Louis: 114 – 13 deaths
Ashland: 2
Bayfield: 3 – 1 death
Douglas: 19
Iron: 2 – 1 death
Sawyer: 7
Gogebic: 5 – 1 death
As of Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin health officials reported 15,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 517 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan