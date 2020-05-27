Animal Allies Moves Forward With Reduced Summer Camp Class Sizes

Summer Camps Will Begin in June With Reduced Class Sizes Due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many summer events are canceled, but Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth has figured out a way to still host educational summer camps with restrictions in place.

“We worked really hard collaborating with other humane societies to see what we could offer our community after a stressful period of sheltering in place and we were able to put a bunch of safety protocols in place to offer smaller, condensed summer camps,” said Nicole Facciotto, Humane Education Manager at Animal Allies.

Campers will begin their educational experience at Animal Allies Humane Society starting Monday, June 8.

Camps will run through the end of August.

With size restrictions in place, there are only a few spots that remain open for this year’s camps.

Click here if you’d like to learn more information or to sign your child up today.

Animal Allies ‘Walk for Animals’ is canceled for the 2020 summer season, but a virtual walk/event is happening now through the end of June.

The virtual walk includes contests for cutest puppy, best costume, and many more with prizes attached.

Animal Allies is looking to raise more than $50,000 during the extended virtual walk.

Money raised goes back into everyday expenses at Animal Allies.

“We’re hoping now that the weather is nice, people will start getting teams together and begin to join in on the fun of our virtual walk,” said Facciotto.

Animal Allies continues to remind potential adopters to call ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic before visiting the animals.