City Officials Plans Slow Reopening Of City Hall

DULUTH, Minn – Duluth City Hall has been closed to the public for about two months to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The City of Duluth is looking into a phased plan to slowly begin reopening city hall to staff and the public.

But there are going to be a few guidelines to follow to help keep the safety of staff and the public a top priority.

Duluth City Hall offers a host of services to the public like acquiring building permits and business licenses.

All services are now available by appointment only.

The phased plan also includes limiting the public to only using the first level of the building as they visit for those appointments.

City staff will provide an information desk in the rotunda to further help people with access to those services.

At the moment the city has not decided what services may or may not be offered as details to safely reopen are still being ironed out.

“We are looking for ways to offer all city services in the safest and cleanest possible way,” said City’s Administrator Noah Schuchman. “I think in general you will see we will have all city services available to them.”

City employees and citizens are being required to wear masks when working or visiting City Hall.

City staff will provide a mask to anybody who doesn’t have one.

City leaders anticipate reopening the building to staff and the public starting next week.