Duluth Man Charged With Felony Arson

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Duluth man has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson after he set fire to two structures in Grand Lake Township on Monday.

Authorities say 53-year-old James Phillip Shelton set a camper and a trailer home on fire around 6:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Beckman Road.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the property went outside after hearing his dogs barking to find Shelton standing near a burning snowmobile holding a stick of fire.

The property owner ran inside to get a fire extinguisher and call 911 and when he returned the camper and trailer home were also on fire.

According to court reports, Shelton fled the scene and was found in the woods by authorities shortly after.

Shelton told authorities he started a grill on fire and made a trail of flammable gas from the grill to the camper and trailer home in hopes it would start on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, Shelton told police he wanted to get their attention “because he no longer wanted to be on probation.”

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Shelton is due back in court June 23.