Duluth News Tribune to Print Twice a Week Beginning in July

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a recent online Duluth News Tribune column by Rick Lubbers, the DNT newspaper will only print twice-a-week beginning in July.

Starting July 8, the paper will only be printed on Wednesdays and Saturdays and will be delivered by mail instead of carriers.

“Print advertising and subscriptions have been declining for years, all while digital readership continues to grow. Unfortunately, the pandemic has accelerated the advertising decline, greatly challenging the economics of the printed paper,” Lubbers wrote in his column.

He continued that this change to mail delivery will mean the Duluth News Tribune independent carriers and some employees in the circulation department will be eliminated.

Lubbers said that although the paper will now be printed only twice a week, the News Tribune will continue to provide news seven days a week for its subscribers online.

“While some things are changing, please know that we will continue reporting on the news seven days a week. We will cover your favorite local sports teams, share your celebratory milestones and sorrow-filled memorials, and offer everything from investigative reporting and explanatory stories to local features and opinion pieces,” said Lubbers.

For more information about the Duluth News Tribune e-paper, you can visit https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/.