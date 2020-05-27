Fitger’s Brewhouse Prepares For Outdoor Seating

Although not required, Fitger's Brewhouse recommends all patrons also wear masks when dining at the restaurant.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitgers Brewhouse in Duluth is one of many restaurants getting their outdoor seating prepared to welcome customers starting June 1st, under the guidelines of the safe Minnesota executive order.

To prepare for the safe return of customers the restaurant staff is taking on some new safety protocols.

the restaurant is expanding its patio seating across the front of the Fitger’s complex to allow for proper social distancing.

All employees are being required to wear masks and gloves

All menus will also be sanitized after each use and multi-use items like condiments will no longer be left on the tables.

“Our old motto was beer first. Our new motto is safety and cleanliness first,” said Owner Rod Raymond. “We care, not just about our employees, but everybody. It’s a community thing. We are taking it seriously.”

