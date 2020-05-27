“Land of 10,000 Masks” Campaign Sees Success, More Masks Still Needed

DULUTH, Minn. – Weeks after the campaign launch, community members have donated more than 10,000 face masks.

These homemade masks will help limit the spread of Covid-19.

They are worn by staff, patients, and visitors to St. Lukes and Essentia Health facilities.

1,399 masks were donated in the first week. That number jumped to 3,354 masks in the second week, and 5,230 masks in the third week.

The campaign has now climbed over its goal with a total of 12,976 masks donated.

However, there still remains a need for masks across healthcare facilities in the Northland.

Step-by-step instructions for preferred mask designs can be found at EssentiaHealth.org/masks and slhduluth.com/masks.

Masks and other items can be dropped off at:

Essentia Health-Miller Hill Health Plaza

1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Bldg. C

Duluth, MN 55806

M-F: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Luke’s Foundation

Northland Medical Center

1000 E 1st St, Suite 102

Duluth, MN 55805

M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another Essentia Health drop-off location is:

VIP Pizza-Superior

1201 Tower Ave

Superior, WI 54880

7 days a week: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.