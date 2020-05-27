St. Louis County Board Approves Resolution to Help Bars and Restaurants Get Outdoor Seating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board has unanimously approved a resolution that will speed up the process for bars and restaurants wanting to apply for outdoor seating, which they will need to be able to serve customers starting June 1.

It usually takes 45 days for the county to approve applications, but the process will now be streamlined.

Inside St. Louis County, there are 91 businesses that can apply for outdoor seating because they have liquor licenses. If it’s a place that doesn’t serve alcohol, it can go ahead with outdoor seating with no application necessary.

“Everyone will be practicing social distancing and doing everything the right way, but it’ll provide the opportunity for businesses to actually serve people on the property rather than take out or curbside,” explained County Commissioner Mike Jugovich.

The County Liquor Committee will work on the resolution Friday to figure out all the details for how to make it work best.