St. Scholastica Set to Join Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

CSS will be joining the MIAC starting in the 2021-2022 season, becoming the 13th full time member of the conference.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, St. Scholastica announced that they would be leaving the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference after 25 years. And in a corresponding move, the Saints are marching in to the MIAC.

CSS will be joining the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Conference starting in the 2021-2022 season, becoming the 13th full time member of the conference. Athletic director Franco Bari spoke about how the MIAC Was just a perfect fit For St. Scholastica.

“Many of the institutions in MIAC are part of the Minnesota private colleges. We are part of the Minnesota private colleges as well so we felt like it really only makes sense to align with that conference,” Bari said.

The Saints will be part of the MIAC in 20 of their 22 varsity sports, making a stacked conference that much more competitive.

“There’s quite a bit of excitement. There’s a little bit of nervousness, too. At times, change is inevitable but no one really knows what that change looks like. So at this point, we’re really moving for and looking to prepare and put ourselves into a really good position as we go through the transition process,” said Bari.

Both hockey teams will be leaving the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, making it the first time tn program history that both teams are in the same conference as the rest of the athletic programs. The men’s and women’s Nordic skiing teams will remain in the Central Collegiate Ski Association.