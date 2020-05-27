State Patrol: Sharp Increase in Speed Citations on Minnesota Roads

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is warning of an alarming increase in speed-related citations since mid-March when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

Since then, more than 230 drivers in the state have been pulled over for speeding in excess of 100mph.

Officials believe the increase points to less traffic on roadways.

Officers say a common misconception right now from drivers is that there aren’t as many troopers patrolling due to COVID-19.

This is not the case. In addition to normal duties, officers are having to use extra caution when pulling drivers over.

They say each time a trooper is forced to issue a citation, it could compromise your health and theirs as coronavirus continues to spread.

“If we all work together we can minimize those traffic stops that need to be made, traffic will flow better and we can all get through this on the other side in much better shape,” said Mike Hanson, Director, Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

On a positive note, DUI numbers have decreased since Stay-at-Home restrictions have been in place.

292 Minnesotans received DUI citations over the Memorial Day weekend — a 26 percent drop compared to the same weekend in 2019.

Drivers are reminded to keep eyes on the open road, and always buckle up.