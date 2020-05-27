Students Face Financial Impact of Coronavirus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As the pandemic continues, students across the country are getting hit hard financially, including over at UWS.

The rapid transition to remote learning left some students struggling to meet financial obligations and secure the technology and living arrangements they needed.

In response to this need, the financial aid office at UWS was able to provide funding through several avenues, including the federal government.

“I’m really pleased that we’re able to do something for students,” said Donna Dahlvang, director of financial aid at UWS. “We have heard from students…their lives have really been disrupted.”

The office says they are trying to get money in the hands of students no matter what avenue they can, including starting a grant program.