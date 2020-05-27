Suspect in Hayward Homicide Appears in Court; No Formal Charges Yet

HAYWARD, Wis.- It was around noon last Saturday when authorities discovered an elderly couple stabbed in their Hayward home. A 72-year-old man was dead, and a 65-year-old woman severely injured. The 34-year-old man accused of the crime is their son, and he appeared via video call in Sawyer County Court Wednesday.

He has not been formally charged, but remains in custody facing several charges — including first degree intentional homicide.

“I would advocate as high a bond as possible. I think my brother should remain confined both for his safety and for the safety of others.” The suspect’s brother asked the Sawyer County Judge for the highest bond, wanting his brother to remain confined.

The court issued a $5 million cash bond, and urged the suspect to find an attorney.

“This requires a consideration of the protection of the community from serious bodily harm,” Judge John Yackel said. “There is a great danger here with what is stated we have a deceased individual and another individual who has been injured severely.”

Meanwhile residents of the quiet small town said they’re shocked by the incident. “Couldn’t believe it. Just here in Hayward, peaceful little dead-end road,” said Peter Hayes.

Hayes, who lives next to the victims’ home on Hinton Avenue, said he spoke with the man who was killed just hours before.

“Coming up from his house in his truck,” he said, “so I walked out to say hello. He mentioned to me he had a head gasket leak he thinks in his pickup truck. And I said well I’ll be glad to take a look at it when you get back.”

“After that I found out he had been murdered,” he said.

According to Hayes, the couple stayed in Hayward during the summer and lived in the Twin Cities in the winter. He described them as pleasant neighbors.

“Just great neighbors both of them wonderful people,” said the neighbor, “Great family man, willing to help anyone.”

The female victim was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth for her injuries.

Hayes said he watched their son being led out of the house in handcuffs, with blood on his face.

“There’s probable cause to believe that you’re, you’re going to be charged with the most serious offense here,” the Judge said to the accused, “we can address that at the initial appearance.”

The suspect’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Monday June 1st. We have not named the suspect in this story, because he has not been formally charged at this time.