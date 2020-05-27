Unique Graduation Ceremony Held for Hermantown High School Students

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – One local high school had a unique graduation ceremony today.

Hermantown High School had a walk-through event where every senior had the chance to come in with five family members. They got to pick up their diplomas and stop for pictures as well.

Each student will be recorded in an individual video and the videos will be compiled to make one final graduation virtual ceremony on June 7th.

“It’s totally new,” said John Muenich, principal of Hermantown High School. “And we’re just like every other school, we’re trying to reinvent this graduation event and still somehow make it special for everybody.”

There are 160 students graduating from Hermantown High SChool.