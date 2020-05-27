Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, May 27

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 22,464 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 33 new deaths bringing the death total to 932 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 216,532 tests have been completed to date.

There are 16,314 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 2,796 patients have required hospitalization and 598 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 598 patients, 260 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 73

Cook: 0

Itasca: 53 – 7 deaths

Koochiching: 7

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 115 – 13 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 19

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 7

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin health officials reported 15,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 517 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan