UW-Superior’s Greg Polkowski Re-Creates Mertz Mortorelli Gym in Driveway

He added that the project allowed his family to spend more time together with the sport they love the most.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior men’s basketball coach Greg Polkowski and his family spent Memorial Day weekend turning their driveway into a replica of the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

He added that the project allowed his family to spend more time together with the sport they love the most.

“Now that the weather is getting nicer outside, we proved the basketball hoop from the back to the front to give us a little more court space. My wife was the artist of that court, not me, that’s for sure. That’s our Yellowjacket basketball court right now until we can get back in the Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium,” said Polkowski.

Polkowski says he hopes to be back at work later this summer to run a few of the team’s youth camps.