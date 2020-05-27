Wilderness Defenseman Ryan Nelson Commits to Iowa State Men’s Hockey

ESKO, Minn. – Former CEC standout Ryan Nelson committed to playing college hockey For the Iowa State men’s hockey team.

The Esko native spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Wilderness appearing in over 100 games and served as team captain this past season, finishing with five goals and 17 assists in 50 games as a defenseman.