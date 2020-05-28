Cloquet Thrift Store Closes Permanently

The shut down is the result of the new financial climate with Covid-19.

CLOQUET, Minn. – After more than 30 years in business, the Salvation Army thrift store in Cloquet is closing its doors for good.

The non-profit began looking at their mission of helping people with basic needs, paving the way for a larger good shelf to take the space previously occupied by the thrift store.

“We’ll be able to space things out. We’ll be able to bring some additional equipment so that we can store food longer. It is an opportunity. It’s an opportunity for the food shelf to grow in the future,” Salvation Army North Service Extension Director, Joanne Lee says.

The food shelf is open on Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army will continue offering all of their social services.

As of right now, the Red Kettle Campaign in December is still a go.