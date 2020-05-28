Duluth-Superior Pride Plans To Hold First-Ever Virtual Pride Festival Amid Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth-Superior Pride Committee is looking for feedback for a first-ever virtual pride festival this Labor Day weekend because of COVID-19 concerns.

For the past 32 years, the four-day festival has attracted thousands of people to the Twin Ports from across the region to celebrate LGBTQ+ community, equality and promote a safe and fun weekend for all to enjoy.

And while in-person celebrations won’t happen this year, the committee says the mission of pride weekend must continue online for its 33rd year.

“We’re a marginalized community, and we’re a minority group, I guess, so offering a place to truly be who you are – even if it’s just for a weekend — it can really change lives. So it’s still important and we do need to continue to do it,” said Steven Morales, public relations officer for DS Pride.

The committee does not have anything finalized for its virtual pride yet.

You’re encouraged to send ideas to the Duluth-Superior Pride’s Facebook page.