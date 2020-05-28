Ecolibrium3 Leading Charge to Make 360,000 Face Shields

DULUTH, Minn.– As restrictions in Minnesota are starting ease, one Duluth organization is working to ramp up the amount of PPE in the Twin Ports.

Ecolibrium3 is launching an effort to produce over 360,000 face shields by the end of June.

Over 35 volunteers from US Bank, Duluth LISC, and others were there making the shields. Ecolibrium3 is asking for other businesses and organizations to reserve a shift on their website to volunteer starting June 9th.

“We know that it does take an entire community to recover and become more resilient when we have these type of events like our current pandemic,” said Jodi Slick, Founder and CEO of Ecolibrium3.

The 6,000 shields made today will be donated to Essentia Health. Ecolibrium3 says they hope to make over 18,000 face shields every day at full capacity.